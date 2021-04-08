Student cyclist suffers major injuries after Marguerite bus accident

By Georgia Rosenberg on April 8, 2021

A student cyclist suffered broken bones after being hit by a Marguerite bus on Wednesday evening, according to Arturo Montiel, a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson.

The rider was transported to the hospital by the Palo Alto Fire Department following the collision, which occurred at approximately 6:19 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa and Lomita, Stanford University Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bill Larson wrote in a statement. Larson said that because the incident resulted in physical injury, CHP responded for the resulting investigation and report.

Montiel did not provide additional information on the student’s medical condition.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by CHP. Montiel encouraged witnesses to contact Officer Ricky Patlan at (650)-369-6261.