Stanford tentatively plans to bring all students back in fall, administrators say

By Emma Talley an hour ago

Stanford is planning to invite all students back to campus in the fall, though administrators stressed on Wednesday that the decision is not yet final.



“We are anticipating with the greater availability of vaccines that we can plan for a fall in which all students can come back to campus,” Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education Sarah Church told The Daily.



Church also said that administrators are “hoping that we can return to the majority of classes being in person,” but emphasized that a return to in-person instruction is “again not a decision, but a plan that we’re putting together.”



Though Stanford has previously said it will bring students back before walking back those decisions — most notably in the cases of bringing students back for fall and winter quarter — Church’s Tuesday statements follow promising indicators that the pandemic is on the decline in California.



Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that the state plans to fully reopen its economy on June 15, and that he expects all schools and higher education institutions to be able to open for in-person instruction in the fall.



“I want kids back in school safely for in-person instruction,” Newsom said. “On June 15, we anticipate there will be no barrier to getting all of our kids safely back, not just K-12, community colleges, including institutions of higher learning.”



Peer institutions like Harvard have announced their own plans to bring students back next fall for in-person instruction.



Though Harvard’s decision will not be finalized until May, it is expecting to provide “regular, full density” on-campus housing as well as additional accommodations in off-campus “Harvard-affiliated housing” if necessary, according to The Crimson, Harvard’s student-run newspaper.



In California, UC Berkeley also recently announced plans to bring students back for primarily in-person instruction in the fall, if public health guidelines allow. The first week of classes will be held remotely to give students and teachers time to get tested after arriving on campus, and after the first week most classes under 200 people will be held in-person.



Camryn Pak contributed reporting.