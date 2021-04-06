It’s College Media Madness season! Help The Daily finish No. 1 against student-run newsrooms across the country.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
News

University hosts parade to celebrate women’s basketball victory

President and Provost in attendance as dozens break social distancing guidelines

By

Over 100 people, including University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell, gathered at the Oval on Monday afternoon to celebrate Stanford women’s basketball’s national championship victory. The players and head coach Tara VanDerveer rode in convertibles on a parade route that started at Maples Pavilion and passed through the rest of campus and downtown Palo Alto.

Tara VanDerveer sits in a convertable and hands Marc Tessier-Lavigne the NCAA women's basketball trophy as students watch and take pictures.
(Photo: EVAN PENG/The Stanford Daily)

The Office of Student Affairs gave students living on campus special approval to attend the parade — an exception to the restricted activity period on-campus students are subject to until Wednesday. According to the University, restricted activity allows students to leave their dorms only to pick up meals and access COVID tests, medical care and other essential activities.

The University asked students to “observe existing campus COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask at all times and maintaining appropriate social distance.” While nearly everyone in attendance wore a mask, dozens of people, including Tessier-Lavigne, Drell and students, stood within close proximity to one another.

Three women's basketball players sit in a convertible in the Oval as dozens of students, some carrying pom poms, cheer them on.
(Photo: EVAN PENG/The Stanford Daily)

Santa Clara County, which is currently in the orange tier, advises that residents avoid crowds, but does not set a limit on the number of people who can gather in one place. 

The University did not immediately comment on its decision to forgo its restricted activity protocol. 

Stanford reported two new cases from students on campus last week, and three the week prior. No players, coaches or staff on the women’s basketball team tested positive for COVID while the team was in San Antonio for the NCAA Championship.

A close shot of Tara VanDerveer as she waves to a crowed at the Oval holding the NCAA trophy.
(Photo: ANDY HUYNH/The Stanford Daily)

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Michael Espinosa '22 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mespinosa 'at' stanforddaily.com.