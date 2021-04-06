University hosts parade to celebrate women’s basketball victory

By Michael Espinosa 3 hours ago

Over 100 people, including University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell, gathered at the Oval on Monday afternoon to celebrate Stanford women’s basketball’s national championship victory. The players and head coach Tara VanDerveer rode in convertibles on a parade route that started at Maples Pavilion and passed through the rest of campus and downtown Palo Alto.

(Photo: EVAN PENG/The Stanford Daily)

The Office of Student Affairs gave students living on campus special approval to attend the parade — an exception to the restricted activity period on-campus students are subject to until Wednesday. According to the University, restricted activity allows students to leave their dorms only to pick up meals and access COVID tests, medical care and other essential activities.

The University asked students to “observe existing campus COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask at all times and maintaining appropriate social distance.” While nearly everyone in attendance wore a mask, dozens of people, including Tessier-Lavigne, Drell and students, stood within close proximity to one another.

(Photo: EVAN PENG/The Stanford Daily)

Santa Clara County, which is currently in the orange tier, advises that residents avoid crowds, but does not set a limit on the number of people who can gather in one place.

The University did not immediately comment on its decision to forgo its restricted activity protocol.

Stanford reported two new cases from students on campus last week, and three the week prior. No players, coaches or staff on the women’s basketball team tested positive for COVID while the team was in San Antonio for the NCAA Championship.