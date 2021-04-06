Police blotter: Bike theft, indecent exposure

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 26 to April 5 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Friday, March 26
- At an unspecified time at an unknown location, someone attempted a petty theft.
- Between 11:30 p.m. on March 25 and 12 a.m., there was a rape at Crothers Memorial.
Sunday, March 28
- Between 11:15 a.m. on March 27 and 5:50 p.m., there was a rape in Building 10 of Main Quad.
Monday, March 29
- At 9 a.m., an incident of non-criminal hate violence occurred at the Clark Center.
- Between 3 p.m. on March 23 and 3:30 p.m., petty theft occurred at the Campus Bike Shop.
Tuesday, March 30
- Between 11 p.m. on March 29 and 8 a.m., petty theft occurred at Casper Dining.
Friday, April 2
- At 2:36 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building 19 of Escondido Village.
Sunday, April 4
- Between 1 p.m. on April 3 and 1:26 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building A of Escondido Village Graduate Residences.
Monday, April 5
- At 1:10 p.m., indecent exposure occurred at 817 Lathrop Drive.