Crime & Safety

Police blotter: Bike theft, indecent exposure

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 26 to April 5 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Friday, March 26

  • At an unspecified time at an unknown location, someone attempted a petty theft.
  • Between 11:30 p.m. on March 25 and 12 a.m., there was a rape at Crothers Memorial.

Sunday, March 28

  • Between 11:15 a.m. on March 27 and 5:50 p.m., there was a rape in Building 10 of Main Quad.

Monday, March 29

  • At 9 a.m., an incident of non-criminal hate violence occurred at the Clark Center.
  • Between 3 p.m. on March 23 and 3:30 p.m., petty theft occurred at the Campus Bike Shop.

Tuesday, March 30

  • Between 11 p.m. on March 29 and 8 a.m., petty theft occurred at Casper Dining.

Friday, April 2

  • At 2:36 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building 19 of Escondido Village.

Sunday, April 4

  • Between 1 p.m. on April 3 and 1:26 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building A of Escondido Village Graduate Residences.

Monday, April 5

  • At 1:10 p.m., indecent exposure occurred at 817 Lathrop Drive.

