Field Hockey

Five different Cardinal score against Cal to keep field hockey undefeated

Stanford field hockey (5-0, 3-0 America East) bested Cal (2-5, 1-3 America East) in a 5-1 rout in Berkeley on Tuesday. 

The game marked the first career shots and goals for sophomore defender Keely Akagi and freshman midfielder Caroline Guden. The two players combined for two shots over the game’s 60 minutes, the same number taken by the entire Golden Bears squad. 

The Bears scored their only goal in the 44th minute, when Cal’s Kiki Bruijne took a back handed shot that bounced awkwardly off the pads of junior goalkeeper Hannah Santos. The ball floated over Santos’ head and into the net. The goal brought the score to 3-1 in favor of the Cardinal before redshirt sophomore attacker Lily Croddick scored less than a minute later off a penalty corner as the third quarter expired. 

Croddick’s third goal of the season put the Cardinal ahead 4-1, and the final goal from Akagi iced the game in the 53rd minute.

The Cardinal’s first two goals were scored by senior attacker Corinne Zanolli and senior midfielder Frances Carstens, their fifth and fourth goals of the season respectively. The two will look to continue to lead Stanford’s offense against UC Davis (1-6, 0-4 America East) on Friday.

