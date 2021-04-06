Campus COVID-19 cases remain low after students move in

By Owen Veit 4 hours ago

The University reported two new COVID-19 cases among students and four among faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of March 29, according to the University’s COVID Dashboard. Over 12,000 total tests were conducted last week.

Despite the influx of students who recently returned to campus for the spring quarter, this week marks a slight decrease from last week’s three positive student cases. “As more members of our community have returned to campus for the spring quarter, we are encouraged by the relatively low number of new cases,” University spokesperson E.J. Miranda said.

Students who recently moved in are currently under a restricted activity period, which will end on Wednesday, at which point they will be able to gather with registered households of up to eight people. Beginning April 14, students will also be allowed to participate in outdoor gatherings of up to three separate households. On Monday, however, the Office of Student Affairs gave special permission for students to attend the on-campus women’s basketball championship parade on campus.

Two additional individuals in the faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars category tested positive through a non-Stanford-facilitated program, bringing the staff count to six new cases. Four of these six employees were on campus within two weeks of their positive test.

This overall decline in campus cases aligns with a decrease in cases across Santa Clara County. Both county cases and deaths decreased over the past week despite an increase in cases involving reported variants. Santa Clara County is currently in the orange tier, which allows some indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters to operate at limited capacity.

“It’s critical that everyone on campus continues to follow the health and safety guidelines — including physical distancing, masking and testing — that have helped to keep our community safe to this point and limited the spread of COVID-19,” Miranda said.