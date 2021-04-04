Ducks defeat women’s tennis for first time in program history

By Michael Espinosa on April 4, 2021

No. 25 women’s tennis (10-2, 6-1 Pac-12) stumbled on Sunday, losing 3-4 against No. 46 Oregon (12-5, 5-3 Pac-12) for the first loss in program history to the Ducks.

The doubles point was the difference. Fifth-year Emily Arbuthnott and sophomore Angelica Blake fell on the second doubles court while junior Sara Choy and fifth-year Emma Higuchi lost on the third without winning a single game. Senior Michaela Gordon and junior Niluka Madurawe were also trailing the Ducks, though their set was abandoned after Oregon clinched the 1-0 advantage.

For the first time this season, Stanford was trailing after the double’s point. Arbuthnott and Blake rebounded from their doubles loss to cruise to victories in straight sets. They were joined by senior Janice Shin, and the Cardinal, now up 3-1, was on the verge of getting back to its winning ways after falling to No. 7 Pepperdine (13-2, 2-0 WCC) on Friday.

But once again, the Cardinal came up short. Madurawe lost her singles match 5-7, 6-7 and Gordon lost hers with a 5-7, 3-6 score. This left junior Sara Choy who, as she did on Friday, fell in another close three-set loss, 2-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Freshman Ana Geller was noticeably absent from the lineup against the Ducks. Cramping in her leg forced Geller to retire from her match on Friday, but the Cardinal will need her if it wants a good chance to defeat UCLA (13-3, 7-0 Pac-12) on the road this Friday.