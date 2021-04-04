Arizona State up next for women’s soccer

By Jenna Ruzekowicz an hour ago

Stanford women’s soccer (5-2-1, 4-2-0 Pac-12) faces Arizona State (7-2-2, 3-1-2 Pac-12) in its second match of the week this Sunday. The Cardinal will take on the Sun Devils, who have become rising stars in the Pac-12 this season with their only conference loss coming in a hard-fought double overtime match against Cal this past week. Both Stanford and Arizona State will go into the match coming off a loss, with each hoping to regain its composure.

Most notably, the Sun Devils were recently able to pull out a 1-0 win over UCLA, the current top ranked team in the Pac-12. Stanford has yet to face the Bruins, but can expect a challenge.

Players to look out for on the opposing side include junior forward Nicole Douglas, who currently has eight goals and three assists on the season, and junior midfielder Olivia Nguyen, who has four goals and four assists.

On the defensive end, Arizona State sophomore keeper Guilia Cascapera has made 37 saves this season, allowing only eight goals in 10 games. The team as a whole has yet to lose a game by more than a single goal.

The Cardinal fans will be hoping for a replay of last season where Stanford won the match 3-0. Historically, Stanford is 15-2 when facing Arizona State, with a home record of 8-1 and an away record of 7-1. However, Stanford has struggled on the road so far this season, losing to both Oregon and Oregon State away from Cagan Stadium.

Although coming up with a loss Friday against Arizona, Stanford was able to show its ability to fire off rapid shots, challenging the opposing defense. If Stanford is able to finish off these shots, it could get past the dominant Arizona State backline.

This will be the last match until after April 15 for Australian freshman midfielder Amy Sayer, who will depart to join the Matildas for the upcoming FIFA International window. Sayer, who has three international caps, will be looking to make her mark as she vies for a position on the 2021 Australian Olympic roster.

The match will take place at Arizona State this Sunday, April 4 at 2 p.m. PT and can be watched on the Pac-12 Network.