By Sophia Boyd-Fliegel 2 hours ago

In the spirit of National Poetry Month, over the next few days, Reads will be publishing five original poems, submitted by Stanford students and chosen by the Arts & Life editors. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do and that you continue to read, write and celebrate poetry.

put on rose pajamas. Wait.

press against the wall you share:

until your pupils suffocate

an empty peaches tin, your ear

do not think those questions like

where are you hurt, why are you going

close your eyes and paralyze

your stomach’s teeth from gnawing

listen to the seeds drop

from one side of mom’s phone call

fill up until the rain stops

silent backwards belly crawl