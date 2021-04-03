In the spirit of National Poetry Month, over the next few days, Reads will be publishing five original poems, submitted by Stanford students and chosen by the Arts & Life editors. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do and that you continue to read, write and celebrate poetry.
put on rose pajamas. Wait.
press against the wall you share:
until your pupils suffocate
an empty peaches tin, your ear
do not think those questions like
where are you hurt, why are you going
close your eyes and paralyze
your stomach’s teeth from gnawing
listen to the seeds drop
from one side of mom’s phone call
fill up until the rain stops
silent backwards belly crawl