Camille Monet On Her Deathbed, 1879

In the spirit of National Poetry Month, over the next few days Reads will be publishing five original poems, submitted by Stanford students and chosen by the Arts & Life editors. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do, and that you continue to read, write and celebrate poetry.

“You cannot know…the obsession, the joy, the torment of my days…”

She looks so pretty laying there,

belonging to these white walls

for tourists to see & forget.

Here, the art is the act of fleeing

& how flight becomes funeral,

according to the tour guide.

The scene is only replica

of a body rising as the frame

collapses into a tombstone & then

into preservation. Light sheds

itself into spider webs invading

the birth of loss. Flowers press

into her chest until the petals

carve themselves into a casket.

Her skeleton stained with the absence

of scintilla. Did she love the same way

an impressionist loved? Leaving

everything in the shifting

of moments into memories longing

to grow old until the sky slips

into dew until the soft shades

of lavender are burning until

the self is the horizon howling

in the background & the face

is merely an afterthought.

Here, the art is an act of self-help,

growing into hunger & then into permanence.