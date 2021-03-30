Police Blotter: Vandalism, bike theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 16 to March 25 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Tuesday, March 16
- Between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., a burglary occurred at Escondido Village Studio 6.
Wednesday, March 17
- Between 7 p.m. on March 16 and 11:50 a.m. on March 17, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building D.
- Between 2:30 p.m. on March 3 and 2:30 p.m. on March 17, property vandalism occurred on the 2000 block of Old Page Mill Road.
Friday, March 19
- Between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Elementary School.
Sunday, March 21
- Between 3:15 p.m. on March 20 and 7:30 a.m. on March 21, property vandalism occurred at Mirrielees Highrise.
Wednesday, March 24
- At an unspecified time, someone was reported for false pretenses at 914 Wing Place.
Thursday, March 25
- At an unspecified time, a bike theft occurred from Escondido Village Building 131.