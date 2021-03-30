It’s College Media Madness season! Help The Daily finish No. 1 against student-run newsrooms across the country.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
News

Police Blotter: Vandalism, bike theft

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 16 to March 25 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, March 16

  • Between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., a burglary occurred at Escondido Village Studio 6.

Wednesday, March 17

  • Between 7 p.m. on March 16 and 11:50 a.m. on March 17, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building D.
  • Between 2:30 p.m. on March 3 and 2:30 p.m. on March 17, property vandalism occurred on the 2000 block of Old Page Mill Road.

Friday, March 19

  • Between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., a bike was stolen from Escondido Elementary School.

Sunday, March 21

  • Between 3:15 p.m. on March 20 and 7:30 a.m. on March 21, property vandalism occurred at Mirrielees Highrise.

Wednesday, March 24

  • At an unspecified time, someone was reported for false pretenses at 914 Wing Place.

Thursday, March 25

  • At an unspecified time, a bike theft occurred from Escondido Village Building 131.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Michael Espinosa '22 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mespinosa 'at' stanforddaily.com.