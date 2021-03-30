Field hockey remains undefeated after besting UC Davis

By Michael Espinosa 3 hours ago

Most seniors, who finally moved onto campus last weekend for their last quarter at Stanford, probably spent Monday evening winding down from the first day of spring quarter. Not Stanford field hockey’s Frances Carstens or Corinne Zanolli.

The midfielder Carstens was one of three players on Stanford’s team (4-0, 3-0 America East) to score in the Cardinal’s 3-0 victory over UC Davis (1-5, 0-3 America East) on the Farm. Even though Zanolli couldn’t find the back of the goal, the Cardinal attacker was the team’s most prolific shooter by far, taking 18 of Stanford’s 26 shots.

Carstens was not the first to score for Stanford on Monday. That honor would go to redshirt sophomore attacker Lily Croddick, who put the Cardinal on the board in an otherwise quiet second quarter.

After halftime, the Aggies found themselves parked in front of their goal. At one point in the third quarter, UC Davis conceded five straight corner penalties in a single minute of gameplay and a total of 14 over the course of the match. Carstens capitalized on one of the third-quarter penalties to put the Cardinal ahead 2-0. Redshirt junior defender Sarah Johnson chimed in with a score at the start of the fourth quarter — her first of the season.

Junior goalkeeper Hannah Santos saved all four of the Aggies’ shots on goal in the victory and will look to hold Cal (1-4, 0-3 America East) to a similar result when the Golden Bears square off against the Cardinal at Berkeley on April 6.