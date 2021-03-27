Women’s soccer set for rematch against Oregon

By Jenna Ruzekowicz on March 27, 2021

Stanford women’s soccer (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) faces Oregon (5-3-2, 3-2-1 Pac-12) for the second time this season this Sunday. Similar to Friday’s game against Oregon State, Stanford lost early in the season to Oregon and now hopes to even up the season series in the rematch.

In the previous match-up, the Cardinal allowed two goals, one coming in the 23rd minute and another in the 64th. However, defense was not necessarily an issue for the team. Stanford took a total of 13 shots, while allowing Oregon to take only five. The Cardinal forced the Ducks’ keeper into four saves for the night and took a total of five corner kicks.

Once again, finishing was the main concern. Stanford, although taking many shots and controlling a majority of the game, had difficulty putting shots on frame and hitting the back of the net. The final score was 2-1 after a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

Sophomore keeper Katie Meyer made two saves between the posts that evening, leading her defense to a strong performance, regardless of the ultimate score. Going into this Sunday, the Cardinal will need to finish off the opportunities it creates within the box and place balls in the back of the net.

Players to watch out for include sophomore forward Ally Cook and senior forward Eden Hardy, as both scored against the Cardinal in the teams’ February game.

In Stanford’s most recent game against Oregon State, finishing did not seem to be an issue. The Cardinal beat the Beavers 3-1 after three wonderfully placed shots, two coming from counter-attacks. Fans can be hopeful going into Sunday after much more consistent shooting.



Sunday’s game will be on The Farm and begin at 1 p.m. PT, with a live-stream available here.