Women’s soccer avenges earlier season loss to Oregon State

By Jenna Ruzekowicz an hour ago

On Friday, Stanford women’s soccer (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) beat Oregon State (2-8, 0-6 Pac-12) in the teams’ second matchup of the season with an ending result of 3-1.

Sophomore midfielder Maya Doms began the scoring with an early seventh minute goal. Doms struck the top of the goal after a strong run off a counter play. This early goal started the momentum for the Cardinal.

The next tally came from another counter-attack as senior defender Kiki Pickett and freshman forward Samantha Williams linked up. The goal was ultimately taken by Pickett, her first of the season, in the 25th minute.

The Cardinal wrapped up the first half with another goal by freshman midfielder Astrid Wheeler in the 41st minute. It was a beautiful strike from the top of the box, marking Wheeler’s first goal of her Stanford career.

Going into halftime, the Cardinal led the Beavers 3-0.

The second half of the game was quiet compared to the first, with a single goal coming from the Beavers’ side. Junior midfielder Sydney Studer knocked one in during the 72nd minute as a small consolation to Oregon State’s inevitable loss.

The match wrapped up with a few more shots from both sides. Sophomore keeper Katie Meyer had a total of five saves on the night, with an important one coming off a set piece in the 53rd minute. Altogether, the Cardinal had a fantastic game, beating the Beavers after suffering a tough loss to them earlier this season.

Next up, Stanford faces Oregon for the second time this year, hoping to win another rematch as well. The game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. PT.