No. 15 Army up next for No. 3 men’s gymnastics on Senior Day

By Jordan John Lee an hour ago

After a schedule change, No. 3 Stanford men’s gymnastics (4-1-1, 2-0-1 MPSF) will now compete in a virtual dual meet for the fourth time this season on Saturday, this time against No. 15 Army (3-3, 2-0 ECAC). As it is the team’s final regular-season meet, the Cardinal will honor its three seniors — Andrew Bitner, Trevor DiGerolamo and Blake Sun — for their lasting contributions to a storied program.

All three seniors have earned NCAA All-American honors in their careers and were a part of the 2019 team that defeated four-time defending champion Oklahoma.

In addition, Bitner and Sun were recently nominated as finalists for the 2021 Nissen-Emery Award, an award that recognizes the top senior gymnast in the nation.

The Cardinal has looked unstoppable since its first meet of the season, despite a tie against No. 1 Oklahoma two weeks ago.

Stanford will look to reigning CGA Specialist of the Week and three-time MPSF Gymnast of the Week sophomore Riley Loos on Saturday. Loos earned his third individual title on the still rings with a 14.250 and scored a season-best 14.350 on the floor exercise against the Sooners.

Three events that the Cardinal needs to secure are the vault, parallel bars and still rings. Ranked No. 1 on the vault and parallel bars and top three on the still rings nationally, Stanford can set the tone of the meet on just these three events alone.

Where Stanford may have weak links is on the high bar and the floor exercise, on which the team is currently ranked eighth and ninth in the nation, respectively. However, both events have seen steady improvement as the season has progressed.

With the depth that Stanford has across the six events, it seems unlikely that Army can make a dent in the current Cardinal momentum. But the rust due to two weeks without a meet might creep up for Stanford and allow Army to capitalize on it.

The first routines of the meet can be viewed here at 11:00 a.m. PT.