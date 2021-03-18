Women’s volleyball set to host Arizona State

By James Hemker on March 18, 2021

Returning to action after another weekend of cancelled games, Stanford women’s volleyball (1-5, 1-5 Pac-12) will host Arizona State (4-10, 4-10 Pac-12) this weekend. The matches will be just the second and third for the Cardinal in Maples Pavilion this season.

Stanford had to cancel its matches against Oregon (9-3, 9-3 Pac-12) last weekend, after a combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocol issues prevented the Cardinal from fielding a complete team. The two-time defending national champions have been hit hard this season, having to cancel 10 of their 16 games up to this point.

Though Stanford could still reach the NCAA minimum of 10 matches played by the end of the season, postseason hopes for the Cardinal are vanishing. With a 1-5 record, Stanford sits in 11th place in the conference. Only Cal (1-15, 1-15 Pac-12) — the single team the Cardinal has beaten — is lower.

Regardless, the date with the Sun Devils provides an opportunity for Stanford to begin building momentum to end the season on a high note. Despite its 4-10 record, Arizona State is on a bit of a tear, winning three in a row over the last two weekends. The Sun Devils have also proven they can play with the top of the conference, upsetting Washington (13-3, 13-3 Pac-12) in the first match of the season.

Friday’s match begins at 4 p.m. PT, and first serve for Sunday’s Breast Cancer Awareness game is at noon PT.