Police Blotter: Petty theft, vandalism, assault

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 8 to March 15 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, March 8
- Between 12 p.m. on March 7 and 9 a.m., a person defaced Green Earth Sciences Building with paint.
Tuesday, March 9
- Between 4 p.m. on March 8 and 10 a.m., a petty theft took place at Studio 1 of Escondido Village.
- Between 12 and 9 p.m., a vehicle was burglarized at Stock Farm Garage.
Tuesday, March 10
- At 12:15 a.m., there was a rape at Building A of Escondido Village Graduate Residences.
- Between 5 p.m. on March 8 and 5:44 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building A Escondido Village Graduate Residences.
- Between 7 and 10 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Building 55 of Escondido Village
Tuesday, March 12
- Between 4 and 7:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building A Escondido Village Graduate Residences.
- Between 5 p.m. on March 8 and 5:44 p.m., a bike was stolen from Rosse House at 14 Comstock Circle.
Tuesday, March 13
- Between 6:55 and 8:20 a.m., misdemeanor vandalism took place at 1711 Stanford Ave.
Tuesday, March 14
- At an unspecified time and location, a person was assaulted with a deadly weapon or instrument.