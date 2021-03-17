We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Petty theft, vandalism, assault

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 8 to March 15 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Monday, March 8

  • Between 12 p.m. on March 7 and 9 a.m., a person defaced Green Earth Sciences Building with paint. 

Tuesday, March 9

  • Between 4 p.m. on March 8 and 10 a.m., a petty theft took place at Studio 1 of Escondido Village.
  • Between 12 and 9 p.m., a vehicle was burglarized at Stock Farm Garage.

Tuesday, March 10

  • At 12:15 a.m., there was a rape at Building A of Escondido Village Graduate Residences.
  • Between 5 p.m. on March 8 and 5:44 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building A Escondido Village Graduate Residences.
  • Between 7 and 10 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Building 55 of Escondido Village

Tuesday, March 12

  • Between 4 and 7:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building A Escondido Village Graduate Residences.
  • Between 5 p.m. on March 8 and 5:44 p.m., a bike was stolen from Rosse House at 14 Comstock Circle.

Tuesday, March 13

  • Between 6:55 and 8:20 a.m., misdemeanor vandalism took place at 1711 Stanford Ave.

Tuesday, March 14

  • At an unspecified time and location, a person was assaulted with a deadly weapon or instrument.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Michael Espinosa '22 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mespinosa 'at' stanforddaily.com.