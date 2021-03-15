We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Weekly student COVID-19 cases drop to 0 for the first time since November

By

The University reported zero new student COVID-19 cases and four new faculty, staff and postdoc cases for the week of March 8 — a reduction from the previous week’s six combined new cases.

This second week of declining cases comes as vaccine eligibility expands and case counts drop in Santa Clara County and across the nation. On Monday, California updated its vaccination guidelines, enabling individuals in high-risk congregate settings (such as prisons and homeless shelters) to get vaccines. The new guidelines also allow healthcare providers to use “clinical judgment” to vaccinate high-risk individuals between the ages of 16 and 64.

Asked if the expansion of eligibility would allow students in on-campus dorms to get vaccinated, University spokesperson E.J. Miranda referred The Daily to state guidance, which did not suggest dorms would qualify as “high risk” congregate housing.

Stanford has, however, begun to vaccinate some students working on-campus jobs, such as resident assistants.

Sam Catania '24 is a Staff Writer at The Daily.