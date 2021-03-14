We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
Sports

Hot first period propels women’s water polo to victory

By

No. 3 women’s water polo (3-1, 1-1 MPSF) scored early and often in a 16-10 victory over No. 14 San Diego State (SDSU) (2-12, 1-1 GCC) on Sunday. 

Sophomore 2-meters Lexi Rowell started the scoring at Avery Aquatic Center on the Cardinal’s second possession. In the next two minutes, senior driver Sarah Klass and freshman driver Jewel Roemer chimed in with scores of their own. Rowell scored again, and another quick goal brought the score to 5-0 in the first five minutes of the match.

Stanford also limited its exclusions, conceding only three against the Aztecs after allowing 13 against No. 15 San Jose State (1-3, 0-1 MPSF) on Saturday. The Cardinal also prevented the Aztecs from taking any penalty shots while scoring two of their own.

Emalia Eichelberger helped maintain the lead going into halftime. The redshirt senior goalkeeper came up with five saves in the first half, keeping the Cardinal ahead 11-5 at the break. Fifth-year driver Hannah Shabb helped protect the lead on offense. She scored a season-high four goals, including two in the first half’s final minutes. SDSU’s Laurene Padilla brought the lead back down to five goals early in the third period, but Klass scored again, earning herself a third hat trick in as many games.

The Aztecs and Cardinal finished the match with more back-and-forth scoring before the final whistle sealed the 16-10 Stanford victory. After the end of the quarter, the team will welcome Indiana (8-4, 0-0 MPSF) for two matches starting on March 20.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Michael Espinosa '22 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mespinosa 'at' stanforddaily.com.