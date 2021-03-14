Hot first period propels women’s water polo to victory

By Michael Espinosa on March 14, 2021

No. 3 women’s water polo (3-1, 1-1 MPSF) scored early and often in a 16-10 victory over No. 14 San Diego State (SDSU) (2-12, 1-1 GCC) on Sunday.

Sophomore 2-meters Lexi Rowell started the scoring at Avery Aquatic Center on the Cardinal’s second possession. In the next two minutes, senior driver Sarah Klass and freshman driver Jewel Roemer chimed in with scores of their own. Rowell scored again, and another quick goal brought the score to 5-0 in the first five minutes of the match.

Stanford also limited its exclusions, conceding only three against the Aztecs after allowing 13 against No. 15 San Jose State (1-3, 0-1 MPSF) on Saturday. The Cardinal also prevented the Aztecs from taking any penalty shots while scoring two of their own.

Emalia Eichelberger helped maintain the lead going into halftime. The redshirt senior goalkeeper came up with five saves in the first half, keeping the Cardinal ahead 11-5 at the break. Fifth-year driver Hannah Shabb helped protect the lead on offense. She scored a season-high four goals, including two in the first half’s final minutes. SDSU’s Laurene Padilla brought the lead back down to five goals early in the third period, but Klass scored again, earning herself a third hat trick in as many games.

The Aztecs and Cardinal finished the match with more back-and-forth scoring before the final whistle sealed the 16-10 Stanford victory. After the end of the quarter, the team will welcome Indiana (8-4, 0-0 MPSF) for two matches starting on March 20.