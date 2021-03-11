Wondering about ‘WandaVision’: Season 1, episode 9

By Kyla Figueroa 16 minutes ago

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “WandaVision” and other MCU films.

“WandaVision” has finally come to a close with its final episode, literally titled “The Series Finale.” This episode concludes Wanda’s arc as she affirms who she is, comes to terms with grief and sacrifice and learns what love really means. As Vision said in a flashback from the previous episode, “What is grief, if not love persevering?”

The primary action of this episode is Wanda and Agatha battling it out. Agatha promises to fix WestView for Wanda if she surrenders her powers. To Agatha, Wanda is a villain who holds too much power from the Mind Stone. However, in a battle in the sky, Wanda tricks Agatha into thinking she has won and casts runes on the Hex’s walls. (In the previous episode, Agatha cast runes in the basement to prevent Wanda from using her powers. Full circle moment.) Wanda then uses her powers to take Agatha’s and transforms her back into Agnes, promising to retrieve her when she needs her.

While Wanda and Agatha fight, Hex Vision hashes it out with “White Vision,” or Vision’s corpse reengineered by S.W.O.R.D. During the struggle, Hex Vision asks White Vision what his orders are. Upon learning that White Vision is programmed to kill Wanda and himself, Hex Vision affirms he is not the true Vision and launches into an explanation about “The Ship of Theseus.” The two Visions stop fighting and eventually White Vision allows Hex Vision to tap into his memories. We see a flash of images as White Vision remembers who he was before his death in “Infinity War” (2018). He says “I am Vision” and flies off. To where, I’m not sure, and I am disappointed he did not stick around to the episode’s end. However, his departure from the Hex asserts Vision’s eventual return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speaking of the episode’s end, I think this is the best part of the episode, alongside Wanda going full “Scarlet Witch.” It features Wanda’s last time with Hex Vision and her children. Throughout the episode, she has a hard time letting go of them, fighting between wanting to destroy the Hex to free the townspeople and wanting to keep loved ones tied to the Hex. However, she is ultimately able to say goodbye. Near the episode’s closing, Vision asks Wanda what he is, and her answer is beautiful: “You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness, and my hope. But mostly, you’re my love.” They kiss, promising they’ll see each other again, and as Vision disintegrates, Wanda holds him. When everything is gone, she is back in the position she was when the Hex was first created.

On to my other questions, the first one being Hayward. At one point in the episode, Wanda momentarily opens the Hex to allow the townspeople to leave, but this gives Hayward and the rest of S.W.O.R.D an opportunity to breach the town without getting “wiped.” However, as I hoped in my previous article, his ass is handed to him. Monica and the boys are able to defeat the S.W.O.R.D. agents and Hayward with their powers. Darcy arrives and crashes the circus van into Hayward’s car before he can escape. His villainous plans to get the Vision and kill Wanda fail.

As for Pietro — or “Fietro,” I should say — he is revealed as Ralph Bohner, not Quicksilver. I hope Evan Peters appears in the MCU in the future (hopefully as Quicksilver in some way), but for now, Marvel very much clowned me and my theories.

Lastly, the post-credit scenes hint at what comes next for Phase Four of the MCU. As Hayward is arrested and Woo and Monica reconvene for the first time since episode 7, an officer pulls Monica aside to a movie theater. She reveals herself as a skrull, one of a technologically-advanced race of reptilian humanoids and allies to Captain Marvel. We last saw them in “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019), where the post-credit scene there reveals that Maria Hill and Nick Fury on Earth were played by skrulls and the actual Nick Fury was in space. This skrull affirms this, saying to Monica that “[Nick Fury] heard you were grounded” and that he wants to see her, pointing to the sky.

The final scene gives us a glimpse of Wanda after the events of the show. It depicts her in a secluded cabin in the woods. However, we soon find out that this is a projection created by Wanda, and the real Wanda appears in the back room as the Scarlet Witch, reading the Darkhold book to learn about her powers. She also hears her sons Timmy and Billy shouting for help, seemingly from the void. This is a great set-up for how Wanda will eventually reunite with her family in the real world, permanently, and I cannot wait for her return in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022) next year.