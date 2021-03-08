Stanford reports two new COVID-19 cases among students, a slight decrease from last week

By Owen Veit 3 hours ago

The University reported two new COVID-19 cases in students and four in faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week beginning March 1, according to the COVID dashboard.

This marks a slight decrease from last week’s six positive student cases and a return to the levels seen in previous weeks.

There was one additional case in the faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars category who tested positive through a non-Stanford-facilitated program, bringing the staff count to five new cases. Three of these five employees were on campus within two weeks of their positive test.

A University spokesperson referred The Daily to the dashboard when asked about whether the low case count bodes well for spring quarter. On Feb. 25, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced that Stanford plans to bring juniors and seniors back to campus for the spring.

The decline in campus cases follows a decline in cases across the county. Both cases and deaths decreased over the past week in Santa Clara County, which recently moved into the red tier, allowing for fewer restrictions and limited indoor reopening of non-essential businesses.