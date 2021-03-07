We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Women’s tennis finishes weekend with Colorado shut-out

By

No. 28 Stanford women’s tennis (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) took care of business on Sunday, defeating Colorado (7-3, 1-1 Pac-12) in a 7-0 shutout. 

Senior Michaela Gordon and junior Niluka Madurawe fell in their doubles set 6-1. It was the first doubles loss the team has suffered all season, but strong performances from the other pairs clinched the super-set point for the Cardinal.

Even Gordon and Madurawe didn’t let the loss stop them: Both players won their singles match in straight sets, and Madurawe didn’t drop a single game. Gordon on the other hand, needed a tiebreak game in the second set to close out her singles match 6-2, 7-6.

Fifth-year Emily Arbuthnott and freshman Ana Geller, who defeated their doubles opponent 6-0, also defeated their singles opponents in straight sets. Geller finished quickest out of all Cardinal players with a 6-1, 6-0 victory while Arbuthnott won her match 6-3, 6-3.

The final doubles pair — senior Janice Shin and junior Sara Choy — took a 6-1 set victory. While Shin made quick work of her singles opponent in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat, Choy needed a third set to defeat Colorado’s Maria Campos with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. 

The team will next welcome Pacific (1-4, 0-0 WCC) to the farm for a Tuesday morning matchup.

