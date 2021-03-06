By Matthew Turk 4 hours ago

To many, autumn quarter was a broken promise. No, all of 2020 was a broken promise. In January of that year, no one could have predicted the severity of the pandemic that we now live with every day, and after the news that the University would not invite frosh and sophomores to campus for winter, the transformative experiences that come with being a college student quickly descended into scraps of what they could have been. Student organizations are struggling to adapt, social connections are forming only in a watered-down manner and the duration of this state is indefinite. Yes, this pandemic has its upsides. There has been an increase in accessibility, family time, and according to surveys conducted by The Daily, students are self-reflecting and appreciating nature more. However, at a certain point, I think we can all agree that the coronavirus has overstayed its welcome.

Broken promises

As with many frosh this year, my high school graduation in 2020 was a live stream. It’s a strange story that I will tell for the rest of my life, sitting there in my living room with my family, staring at a screen. I was wearing a school-shipped cap and gown, but the event ended up being too anticlimactic for the outfit to be worth it. But this was merely the final symptom of the shadow cast by a lost senior year, and students must carry the baggage as they attempt to move onto their next destination in life. Problem is, there isn’t any moving on in this world. There is only the waiting game of wishing this pandemic to pass by so that we can get on with living real life.

What is real life? you could ask. Real life is limitless with possibilities. Before the pandemic, I could let my imagination run wild with the wonderment of where I was going to study, where I was going to get my coffee, where I would go on runs or hold resonant philosophical conversations with new friends. Instead, students report a much less balanced lifestyle, according to our surveys conducted in October. I was going to explore campus, learn all about the driving range, the Automotive Innovation Facility and performing arts groups. Even for frosh who are on campus, though, the experience is not what it was hyped up to be. For one anonymous respondent, they hardly leave their room except to go to the dining hall or clear their head with a quick walk.

“I didn’t know a lot of people coming in, and it’s difficult to meet people under the guidelines. I have been struggling to make real connections virtually as well,” they said. Their roommate has a close friend group and (safely) hangs out with them, which increases the frosh’s “FOMO,” or fear of missing out. “I think I feel almost guilty for not making friends when I’ve had the privilege to live on campus this quarter and many of my classmates haven’t.”

Eyerusalem Alemu ’24 has been living in Ethiopia this school year, meaning classes begin at 8 p.m. locally. However, she wakes up five to seven hours before that to help around the house and study. Classes go until roughly 3 a.m. at which time she tries to take a nap. “I have my last class at 5 a.m. and often I miss it because it’s hard for me to wake up by then but sometimes I make it. This whole time I’m in my room alone. Sometimes I try to eat dinner with my family but that doesn’t really happen. I also sleep before they wake up so we barely get to see each other except on weekends.” She went on to say that most days have been lonely, and close relationships in college have been hard to form. Friends from high school have their own schedules, so that’s not really an option either. “It feels like being stuck in a transition moment that doesn’t seem to end,” she said. To me, it is draining merely to reflect on the tragedies of this year, but living them is worse.

But it’s not about me or frosh in particular. It’s about the entire Stanford community and the world at large that has suffered, and the wartime rhetoric used in the spring simply isn’t working now, despite new variants in the country. Even those who willingly quarantined in spring are struggling to resist the very human urge to reunite with others, and at Stanford specifically, there have been 340 recorded cases among students, faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars as of Feb. 22. Weekly testing plateaued before skyrocketing to over 10,000 recently.

At the time I began this article, the number of cases never had exceeded single digits. For me, virtual school, internship applications and extracurricular activities have kept me busy, but to a fault. Unhealthy as it may be, immersing myself in work is one of the only coping mechanisms that I always can count on. And in this behavior, I am not alone.

"I'm going to be working in person because I feel like I definitely can't get as much out of remote work. I'm going to be living with friends, which is definitely more dangerous … it's really, really important to take all the precautions that we can. When I go to work, I'm still going to be wearing a mask. I'm cleaning my hands all the time."

Pandemic fatigue



For one international frosh from our survey, throwing herself into work has also been a coping mechanism. At the same time, she said, “I’ve just been trying to convince myself that I’m not alone in this.” Residing in Singapore, she gets up from bed at 11 p.m., has something to eat, and attends classes from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., taking 30-minute breaks in between to stretch. After climbing back into bed at 5 a.m., she has seven hours before it’s time for lunch with family, homework and her part-time job. After dinner, she wraps up work, goes to bed and starts the process all over again.



Lockdown started for her earlier than most countries, and the population was already “very wary being in public.” At first, she said, it was nice to be at home all the time, although she became “antsy” toward the end, leaving the house every day to exercise. Once the lockdown was lifted in June, for the first few months, she did exactly what she had been doing before: online classes, remote work, projects and so on, with occasional dining out and seeing her grandparents now as an option.



“From August till now I think life is pretty much back to normal for me save for school being online,” she said, adding that she has the freedom to go out “whenever” and arrive at the office for work, so long as she wears a face covering. However, this microcosm of normality is not enough to alleviate the chronic loneliness that is far too common among humanity today: “It’s easy to see [pictures] on Instagram of frosh living in houses of 15-20 people having a grand time, or people gallivanting around campus … But besides using Instagram less I just tell myself I’m not the only one doing remote learning from home, and I can’t be the only one feeling like I’m not connecting over Zoom.”



As the frosh said, one way that many students have outmaneuvered loneliness is by forming social pods, in which a small group of people lives in a self-contained “bubble.” Emily Jusuf ’20 said that she plans to live with three of her friends in a location near where she will work in-person for a mental health organization.



“I’m going to be working in person because I feel like I definitely can’t get as much out of remote work,” she said. “I’m going to be living with friends, which is definitely more dangerous … it’s really, really important to take all the precautions that we can. When I go to work, I’m still going to be wearing a mask. I’m cleaning my hands all the time.”



Jusuf mentioned that being in close quarters with others can have its ups and downs. The human contact is a psychological benefit as much as it can be a threat if someone becomes sick. It is odd to see your own friend as a potential threat, but these are the times we live in. Moreover, it’s still possible to have a fear of missing out even in a social pod, since, as Jusuf said, there’s always the thought that others are connecting more deeply than you are. There are logistical issues that may have to be sorted out, too. “For example, if only one person or two people know how to drive. It can be a big burden for them, or if you have questions like, ‘Who’s going to make food?’ It can easily become a burden on like a few people, if some people are pulling their weight.”



There is a tradeoff, in some cases, between health and happiness or satisfaction, and while many may publicly denounce those who have not adhered to guidelines, it can be hard to blame them. For instance, when the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series last year, and third baseman Justin Turner was criticized for celebrating on the diamond despite knowingly having COVID-19, I had a hard time jumping on the bandwagon. Honestly, I speculate that most people in his situation would have done the same thing. At the worst, it’s a bold act of defiance against the indifference of the universe’s random probability. At the best, he had worked his entire life for a moment like that presumably, and he wanted to share the moment with those closest to him. It doesn’t seem like much to ask, and I see more and more people adopting the mentality. Particularly, events that come with the traditional stages of life have stopped dead in their tracks, perhaps “midair” for some.



Worldwide, people are grappling with lost chances to bid farewell to an aging relative, seize the next step in a career progression or pursue the promise of a romance. These events might only come once and I wouldn’t be surprised if many people started to go “screw it” and resume their lives. “Besides,” they might say, “it won’t happen to me.” When something as chronic and destructive as this virus continues to carry on for an indefinite time, it’s definitely likely that people will fall into the trap of optimism bias, believing that it will always be “somebody else” who gets infected, not them. Regardless of when a vaccine comes along, people have demands and desires and won’t wait to act on them. There’s only so much bandwidth that a human has for living with these unnatural behaviors. As Jusuf put it, “You almost can’t even see the effects of all the efforts that we’ve been putting into distancing ourselves because people are getting tired.”



The waiting game



It’s fair to call this situation “working from home,” but it’s probably more accurate to call it “living at work.” A common link between our respondents seemed to be (1) a sense of redundancy throughout the days, (2) long durations of isolation and (3) lack of inspiration or balance. As one anonymous student put it, “I often go almost entire weeks without talking to people closest to me.” The pandemic does limit many things, but it also enables several behaviors that would otherwise be on the fringes.



In a remarkably short period, we have adopted new ways of going about our daily lives and interfacing with one another, and it draws attention to the question of whether we will ever unlearn the pandemic. I think about it in similar terms to the Great Depression. When I was in high school, I learned about my teachers’ grandparents who lived during that time. Even into the present day, they would keep savings jars around the house in skepticism of banks and reused disposable plastic wrap as they used to back in the day. Decades from now, for example, are people going to still be reflexively or subconsciously refusing handshakes? Maybe not. In many ways, we will go back to the status quo eventually, but in a significant number of regards, I don’t think we’re going to return fully to January 2020 in this lifetime. An irreversible cultural shift is happening before our eyes. Change is inevitable, but admittedly, it is hard not to look back at the beginning of 2020 somewhat sentimentally, but hindsight is 20/20 and with many events, the full appreciation doesn’t necessarily have to take place in the moment.



We can still savor those moments and keep an eye on the future. Of course, this is difficult for anyone. I know so many people use different physical environments for inspiration and novelty in life, to hit a stride, and when that’s taken away things can look abysmal. But I hope that despite our physical world, students can remember that the mind is limitless. The way that we interface with reality never was physical. The mind is and has always been immaterial. Even though “physically distant connections” sounds like an oxymoron, there will be nuggets of joy that come along that can be stimulating if not as stimulating as before. We have heard it so many times: the people of Stanford make the University what it is, so there is at least the solace that that essence will be preserved, through good times and bad. The positive, interpersonal stimulation that we all yearn for may not come by often, but when it does, that’s the time to savor. Remember, this time is full of ups and downs, not one or the other alone. Even as schools begin to open ever so slowly, the ups may not be as frequent as we’d like, but when they come, the novelty of that increasingly rare joy can be more potent, I have found. And that is distinctly special.



