Women’s tennis shuts out UC Davis, continues to roll

By

Stanford women’s tennis (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) continues to dominate after handing UC Davis (2-3, 0-2 Big West) a 7-0 shutout on the Farm on Tuesday.

Like with its match against Santa Clara on Friday, the team started out by sweeping the doubles super set. Fifth-year Emily Arbuthnott and freshman Ana Geller made quick work of their opponents, winning their set 6-1. Junior Sara Choy and senior Janice Shin finished second with a 6-3 score, and the duo of senior Michaela Gordon and junior Niluka Madurawe followed close behind, winning 6-4.

In the singles portion of the match, Gordon dominated in the No. 1 spot, winning in straight sets without dropping a single game. Geller and Choy also both won their singles matches with a 6-0, 6-2 score. Shin was the last player to finish despite a similarly dominant 6-2, 6-1 result. Madurawe also put up a first set shutout in her singles match, but won her second set with a closer 7-5 score.

Arbuthnott was the only Cardinal to lose a singles set. After winning the first set against the Aggies’ Yana Gurevich 6-2, she suffered a 3-6 defeat but came back to win the tiebreaker set 10-5.

The team travels to Salt Lake City to face Utah (5-2) on Friday.

