Stanford Health Care begins vaccinating new groups after county expands eligibility

By Athena Xue 4 hours ago

Stanford Health Care (SHC) is now vaccinating workers in education and childcare, emergency services and agriculture and food –– newly eligible groups defined by county guidelines earlier this month.

According to SHC spokesperson Julie Greicius, vaccinations began on Sunday, and appointment scheduling began one day beforehand. Other sites in the county also began scheduling in advance, with some student staff securing appointments through the county’s public health department last week or earlier.

In response to whether or not resident assistants (RAs) and teaching assistants (TAs) are eligible to be vaccinated, Greicius wrote that the education and child care category includes “staff and any other workers involved in child and/or student care.” She also declined to comment on whether Stanford’s subcontracted workers specifically qualify to receive vaccines.

As of Monday, SHC has administered nearly 120,000 doses in total, mostly to healthcare workers and those aged 65 and older who were part of California’s Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. The new groups, part of Phase 1B, can schedule appointments for the first dose by phone or through Stanford’s MyHealth, a digital service for managing personal health care and information. To secure appointments, people are required to answer questions to ensure eligibility.

According to SHC’s COVID-19 vaccination website, eligible individuals can access the vaccine at a number sites across local counties, including at the Arrillaga Center on campus. People are encouraged to “get vaccinated where convenient and in the most safe and timely manner possible.”

Vaccine supply is limited, the SHC website says, and more appointments will be available as SHC receives more doses.