Police Blotter: Impersonation, petty theft

By Anna Wang
This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 23 to March 1 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Richard M. Lucas Center for Imaging.
Thursday, Feb. 25
- At 3 a.m., petty theft and loitering on private property occurred at Building 69 of Escondido Village.
Friday, Feb. 26
- At 11:10 p.m., an unknown suspect engaged in online impersonation, harassing a victim through phone calls and online stalking.
Saturday, Feb. 27
- Between 5:30 and 6 p.m., petty theft occurred at a residence at 678 Mirada Avenue.