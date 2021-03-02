We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Impersonation, petty theft

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 23 to March 1 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

  • Between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Richard M. Lucas Center for Imaging.

Thursday, Feb. 25

  • At 3 a.m., petty theft and loitering on private property occurred at Building 69 of Escondido Village.

Friday, Feb. 26

  • At 11:10 p.m., an unknown suspect engaged in online impersonation, harassing a victim through phone calls and online stalking.

Saturday, Feb. 27

  • Between 5:30 and 6 p.m., petty theft occurred at a residence at 678 Mirada Avenue.

