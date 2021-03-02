Astrology Corner

Humor by Simran Tandon an hour ago

Libra – Are you really going to drink that iced coffee in the middle of winter?

Scorpio – True power does not fear Winnie the Pooh.

Taurus – Try to dress a little more like Bill Murray.

Capricorn – Log off.

Sagittarius – Now is the time to invest in a hard hat.

Aquarius – You will find a tooth in your stool. Gross.

Pisces – Getting almond milk lattes is, in fact, a sign of weakness.

Gemini – Wearing your ex’s t-shirt 24/7 isn’t as weird as your therapist thinks it is.

Leo – A little bit of acid never hurt anybody.

Virgo – Winnie the Pooh cosplays are auspicious this month.

Aries – Think you won’t find lesbian bonobo sex in your textbook this week? Think again.

Cancer – A broken bone is a state of mind. Try yoga.