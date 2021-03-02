Return of the Road Dogs: 2021 football schedule announced

By Jeremy Rubin 18 minutes ago

Stanford football, along with the rest of the Pac-12, announced the schedule for its 2021 football season on Tuesday.

The Cardinal, a team that earned the moniker “the Road Dogs” for its gritty, season-defining four-straight wins on the road to close the 2020 season, will open up 2021 with three more games away from Stanford Stadium.

The first matchup is scheduled for Sept. 4 against Kansas State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. Stanford will open its Pac-12 season the following week at LA Memorial Coliseum against Southern California rival USC. This conference play will be followed up by another non-conference contest at Vanderbilt.

Following the three straight away games, Stanford returns to the Farm for two conference matchups against UCLA on Sept. 25 and Oregon on Oct. 2.

After back-to-back weeks in Tempe, Ariz. and Pullman, Wash. taking on Arizona State and Washington State, the Cardinal will play four of its final five games at home. A Nov. 13 matchup against Oregon State in Corvallis is preceded by home games against Washington and Utah on Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 and followed by home contests against Cal and Notre Dame to close out the season.

The penultimate game of the regular season, the Nov. 20 Big Game, will be where Stanford looks to defend the Axe against the Golden Bears. The Cardinal’s 2020 season win brought the Axe back to the Farm after a one-year absence.