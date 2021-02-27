Track and field season finished

By Jeremy Rubin 5 hours ago

After just one meet, Championships at the Peak, Stanford track and field concluded its season on Saturday.

The team performed well given the approximately 7,000 foot change in altitude from Stanford, CA to Air Force Academy, CO, but none of the 20 Cardinal competing were able to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships. Coupled with the cancelation of the team’s trip to Texas for the Matador Qualifier last weekend and the cancelation of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship meet due to COVID-19, this was Stanford’s one and only chance to advance to the NCAA Championships.

Senior Ashlan Best placed fourth on Saturday in the event with a 53.38. A year ago, she finished with a time of 52.64 at the MPSF Championships. That time is Stanford’s all-time record for the indoor 400 meter.

Junior Allie Jones also qualified for Saturday’s final round in the 200 meter. Although she ran a personal best, her 25.20 time slotted her in eighth in the final.

On the men’s side, freshman Allan Hunter nearly found success in his collegiate debut at the long jump, but finished just behind the eventual winner, Wyoming’s William Nolan. His distance still carried him to eighth place in Stanford’s all-time rankings, and fifth among all freshmen.