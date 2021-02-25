Women’s golf takes down San Jose State and Cal in season opener

By Gavin McDonell on February 25, 2021

Stanford women’s golf made its season debut Thursday in a 36-hole stroke play event against San Jose State and Cal. After a somewhat slow start to the day, the Cardinal finished strong in the afternoon session, beating the Spartans by seven strokes and the Bears by 14.

In the morning, San Jose State got off to a hot start. However, Stanford narrowed the lead to just one stroke by the conclusion of the first 18 holes.

Sophomore Angelina Ye birdied the seventh and eleventh holes in her round of two-over-par 73. Junior Aline Krauter and freshman Sadie Englemann both posted scores of 74, and freshman Rachel Heck shot 79.

The lowest Cardinal round of the morning, though, belonged to sophomore Brooke Seay, who was competing in the tournament as an individual. Seay made a remarkable seven birdies in her round, including all four of the par fives, en route to a round of 70. Fifth-year Ziyi Wang, who also played the event as an individual, shot an even par 71.

When the afternoon session kicked off, the Cardinal made it clear they were the team to beat in the match. Englemann got off to a quick start on the front nine, making birdies on the third, seventh and eighth holes. An eagle on 12 brought her score to four-under-par, and she finished the round with a 68, the lowest score of the day.

Heck played a rollercoaster of a round in the afternoon. With four birdies, an eagle, two bogeys and two double bogeys, her score somehow amounted to an even par 71. Junior Calista Reyes improved from her morning play and posted a consistent round of 75.

San Jose State hung with Stanford for stretches of the second round but ultimately couldn’t keep up. Spartans sophomore Kajsa Arwefjäll shot rounds of 73 and 71 to place third individually, behind Seay and Englemann, who shared medalist honors.

Cal tied Stanford’s team score of seven-over-par in the afternoon, but lost by 14 shots overall due to their poor morning performance. The Bears were led by junior Katherine Zhu who shot rounds of 78 and 72.

The Cardinal will look to continue its winning ways at its next event, the Gunrock Invitational. The two-day tournament is set to start on Mar. 1 in Sacramento.