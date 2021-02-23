5 Cardinal set to compete in USA Gymnastics Winter Cup

By Jordan John Lee on February 23, 2021

Sophomore Riley Loos, former Cardinal team members Robert Neff ’18 and Eddie Penev ’13 and two future Cardinal Taylor Burkhart and Khoi Young are scheduled to compete in the senior division of the 2021 gymnastics Winter Cup in Indianapolis this weekend.

Five current Cardinal athletes — juniors Ian Gunther and Brody Malone, sophomore Brandon Briones and freshmen Jeremy Bischoff and Colt Walker — were also on the roster for the two-day event, alongside former Stanford gymnasts Akash Modi ’17 and Grant Breckenridge ’19, but withdrew from the competition due to extreme weather conditions limiting their training in Texas.

Although not competing this weekend, Malone, Modi and Breckenridge are currently on the men’s national team for USA Gymnastics and are vying for spots in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Loos is coming off back-to-back MPSF Gymnast of the Week honors after earning three career-bests — 83.000 in the all-around, 14.500 on still rings and 13.3 on the high bar — and claiming the event titles in the all-around and still rings in a 398.250-384.300 victory over No. 9 Navy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Neff and Penev are returning to their first national competition since the 2020 Winter Cup. Neff was in the top 10 in the all-around, parallel bars, vault and pommel horse in the meet. Penev earned a silver medal on the vault and placed fifth on the floor exercise last year.

Burkhart and Young are competing in their first senior competition of their careers.

You can watch Day 1 of the Winter Cup on Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBCSN, and coverage of Day 2, beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 28, can be found at on FloGymnastics.