Stanford reports two new student COVID-19 cases for second week in a row

By Denise Hui Jean Lee on February 22, 2021

The University reported two new COVID-19 cases among students and six among faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of Feb. 23 — the lowest testing counts since the week of Dec. 21, during the University’s winter closure — on its COVID dashboard.

This week’s testing count marks a one-case decrease from the previous week. Last week, the University reported a halving of new campus COVID-19 cases from the week prior.

Two students are currently in isolation on campus. Students self-isolating in R&DE-assigned housing are given “isolation support and accommodations,” which entails the delivery of free meals for the duration of self-isolation, according to details on the COVID dashboard page.

Since last week, nine positive cases have been added to the “total confirmed positive cases” for faculty, staff and postdocs. Of the nine, however, only six employees are included in the University’s testing count because the remaining employees tested positive through providers not facilitated by the Stanford Occupational Health Center.

Of the nine positive employee cases, seven were last on campus within two weeks of their diagnosis. A University spokesperson declined to specify whether any of the cases were contracted on campus.

This decreasing trend comes as the seven-day rolling average of new cases in Santa Clara County is on a steady decline, with a 296 rolling average on Feb. 21 compared to over 400 the previous week. The county is rolling out phased vaccination plans, and Stanford Healthcare is currently offering vaccination appointments for health care workers and individuals aged 65 and above through MyHealth.

According to an email sent by President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the University plans to hold a virtual commencement for graduating seniors from June 11 to 13 and intends to contact students about undergraduate spring quarter plans during the week of Feb. 22-26.

In a memo sent by Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) President Vianna Vo ’21 to Vice Provost Susie Brubaker-Cole on Feb. 19, ASSU executives advised against reopening campus to juniors and seniors in the spring as the University currently plans. This recommendation attracted some upperclassmen critics.