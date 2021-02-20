Men’s soccer wins Big Clásico, defeats rival Cal 3-1

By Ells Boone on February 20, 2021

Two goals from redshirt junior forward Zach Ryan propelled No. 4 Stanford men’s soccer (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) to a 3-1 victory over its Bay Area rival Cal (0-1, 0-1 Pac-12) on Saturday night. Sophomore forward Gabe Segal netted the Cardinal’s first goal of the evening.

Playing both its first away match of the season and its first conference foe, Stanford controlled play for most of the game. The first chance of the game came in the second minute when redshirt freshman Mark Fisher had his low shot saved by the Golden Bears’ goalkeeper, Chris Gustini.

Two minutes later, Cal forward Alonzo Del Mundo saw his attempt on goal saved by Stanford redshirt junior Andrew Thomas.

A 36th-minute strike from Segal after a Golden Bear foul gave the Cardinal its opener. The team would head into the halftime break with the one-goal advantage, outshooting Cal 11-2.

Cal came out looking for an equalizer to start the second half, and got one through midfielder Christian Gomez in the 50th minute. Golden Bears forward Tommy Williamson was credited with the assist.

With the game having been knotted up, both teams continued to push for the win. In the 65th minute, Ryan found the back of the net — his first of the match — to restore the Cardinal lead. They would not hand it back.

10 minutes later, Ryan scored again, this time assisted by redshirt freshman forward Carlo Agostinelli, to cement the win for the Cardinal. Ryan now has netted four goals for Stanford this season.

Overall, the Cardinal outshot Cal 16-4 in a comprehensive victory. Stanford will continue Pac-12 play next Saturday night when it travels to San Diego State. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. PT.