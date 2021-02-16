Stanford women’s soccer match against USF cancelled

By Samantha Leventis an hour ago

The season-opening match for women’s soccer, originally scheduled for Wednesday against the University of San Francisco, has been canceled. This is the team’s second cancellation of the season, following its missed match with Santa Clara on Sunday.

“The match was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing within the San Francisco program,” said Stanford Athletics spokesperson Nate Lowry in an email. “Earlier today they paused all team activities and will be unable to compete tomorrow.”

It remains to be seen whether the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Assuming the next match runs as scheduled, Stanford will now start the season on the road against the University of Oregon. The game also marks the start of Pac-12 play.

Kickoff is set for Feb. 26 at 6:00 p.m. PT, and the game will be live-streamed on the Pac-12 website.

