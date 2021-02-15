Astrology Corner

Humor by Simran Tandon on February 15, 2021

Libra – Avoid boats.

Aries – You will drop a slice of avocado toast face-down today. Deal with it, bitch.

Sagittarius – Your only chance at happiness is cowboy erotica. Yeehaw, I guess.

Pisces – Take a page from Timothée Chalamet’s book this week and get real familiar with some peaches.

Scorpio – Today someone will call you an ugly-faced limpid-eyed hoe, and you will deserve it.

Taurus – Blue is not your color.

Leo – Stop it.

Capricorn – You’re not Hamlet. Stop cock-blocking your mom.

Gemini – A very sexy hitman will be coming to take you out.

Cancer – You will commit accidental homicide via boat.

Virgo – Admit it. He looks a little bit too much like your dad.

Aquarius – Avoid peaches*.

*[Except if you are Timothée Chalamet]

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

