Career highs and a full team propel men’s gymnastics to victory over Cal

By Jordan John Lee 3 hours ago

Stanford men’s gymnastics (1-1, 1-0 MPSF) regrouped from its shorthanded performance on Wednesday to post a flurry of career highs and event titles in its second virtual meet of the season, defeating Bay Area rival No. 9 Cal (2-1, 0-1 MPSF) 394.350 – 380.200.

The Cardinal earned all six team event titles for the night.

Sophomore Riley Loos and freshman Brandon Nguyen came up big, earning several event titles and finishing 1-2 in the all-around competition with an 80.900 and a 78.750, respectively.

Freshman Noah Newfield and junior Kyle Abe were the two representatives for the all-around for the Bears with scores of 76.050 and 70.050, respectively.

In his first competition of the season, Loos claimed victories on still rings (13.450) — tying a career-best earned by junior Matthew Szot in this meet — and the floor exercise (13.800). Loos also netted a career-best with a 13.600 on the parallel bars.

Picking up another two event titles, Nguyen backed up his season debut with a career-best 14.800 on the vault — four-tenths shy of a perfect 10 in execution — and a 13.250 on the high bar.

Sophomore Zach Martin contributed a career-best on the high bar with a 12.350 to kick off the rotation for the Cardinal.

Sophomore J.R. Chou squeaked out the pommel horse event title (13.500) by five-hundredths of a point against Cal sophomore Will Lavanakul.

Senior Blake Sun excelled in one of his two specialties — the parallel bars — outscoring the rest of the competitors by 0.800 with a 14.400 and claiming a second-straight event title.

The Cardinal caps off its regular season against No. 10 Navy on Feb. 17.

