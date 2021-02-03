Medical student found dead in on-campus residence

By Camryn Pak 4 hours ago

A medical student was discovered dead in an on-campus residence, Dean Lloyd Minor announced to the School of Medicine community in a Wednesday email. The police confirmed the student’s death on Tuesday afternoon.

The police also clarified that there is no ongoing threat to those on campus, Minor wrote. The student’s passing was confirmed to be unrelated to COVID-19.

The student’s identity and cause of death have not been revealed to honor their family’s wishes for privacy.

Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole attached Lloyd’s announcement to an email sent to the broader campus community Wednesday afternoon.

“There is nothing more difficult than the loss of a young life, of a friend and classmate,” Brubaker-Cole wrote. “We all feel this deeply, even if we did not have the good fortune to know the individual, and even as we are unable to share the student’s name.”

Support is available for students through Stanford’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at (650) 498-2336. The Graduate Life Office (GLO) is available 24/7 via the Stanford operator at (650) 723-7288, pager 25085, and during office hours at (650) 736-7078. The Bridge Peer Counseling Center offers counseling by trained students 24/7 at (650) 723-3392. The Faculty Staff Help Center, located in Kingscote Gardens, offers confidential help for Stanford faculty and staff.