Ernie’s liquor license suspended for selling to minors

By

Ernie’s Liquors, a store frequented by Stanford students, had its license suspended by California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday. According to a department press release, the store sold alcohol to 10 different minors — including a 15-year-old — between September 2019 and September 2021. 

The department posted a notice on the store’s window and will permanently revoke the license if it is not transferred to an acceptable party within six months.

It is unknown if any of the minors were Stanford students. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

The store’s owners also did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Students and alumni responded to the news on Twitter with disappointment. “Ernie pls say sike rn,” one Tweet read. Another recounted the generosity of the owners. “Pour one out for a real one,” they wrote.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

