We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Trespassing, battery, bike theft

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Tuesday, Jan. 26

  • At an unknown time, someone was reported for trespassing at Synergy House.
  • Between 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 26, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Studio 4.

Thursday, Jan. 28

  • At 11:44 p.m., a threatening letter with intent to extort was sent to 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Friday, Jan. 29

  • Between 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 4:33 a.m. on Jan. 29, a bike was stolen from Roble Hall, Wing C.

Saturday, Jan. 30

  • At 9:50 a.m., over $950 in property was stolen from a vehicle in Rains Apartments.
  • At 1:05 p.m., an act of battery occurred at the Intramural South Fields.
  • Between 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 30, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village, Hastorf House.

Sunday, Jan. 31

  • Between 1 and 3 p.m., burglary of a vehicle occurred at the 2700 block of Alpine Road.

Monday, Feb. 1

  • Between 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 31 and 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, a residential burglary attempt was made at Synergy House.

Contact Benjamin Zaidel at bzaidel ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Benjamin Zaidel ’24 is a Staff Writer for the Daily interested in studying Bioengineering. A Los Angeles native, Benjamin believes that 68 degrees should count as sweater weather.