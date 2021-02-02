Police Blotter: Trespassing, battery, bike theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
- At an unknown time, someone was reported for trespassing at Synergy House.
- Between 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 26, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village Studio 4.
Thursday, Jan. 28
- At 11:44 p.m., a threatening letter with intent to extort was sent to 450 Jane Stanford Way.
Friday, Jan. 29
- Between 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 4:33 a.m. on Jan. 29, a bike was stolen from Roble Hall, Wing C.
Saturday, Jan. 30
- At 9:50 a.m., over $950 in property was stolen from a vehicle in Rains Apartments.
- At 1:05 p.m., an act of battery occurred at the Intramural South Fields.
- Between 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 12 p.m. on Jan. 30, a bike was stolen from Escondido Village, Hastorf House.
Sunday, Jan. 31
- Between 1 and 3 p.m., burglary of a vehicle occurred at the 2700 block of Alpine Road.
Monday, Feb. 1
- Between 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 31 and 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, a residential burglary attempt was made at Synergy House.
