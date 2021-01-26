Police Blotter: Bike theft, vehicle theft, loitering

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Saturday, Jan. 16
- At 1:40 p.m., a person was seen loitering near Building 380.
Sunday, Jan. 17
- At 12:55 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building D of Escondido Village.
- At an unknown time, a person obtained money through false pretenses at Hastorf House.
- At 12:26 p.m., property was stolen from a vehicle in the Beckman Parking Lot.
- Around 4:27 p.m., an act of battery occurred at 400 Reservoir Road.
Monday, Jan. 18
- Between 2:03 and 2:13 p.m., a person was cited for driving without a license on Lausen Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- At 1:10 p.m., annoying phone calls were made to the Denning House.
Friday, Jan. 22
- At an unknown time, a person tampered with a vehicle near the New Field Conservation Facility.
- At an unknown time, there was a residential burglary at Jenkins House.
Saturday, Jan. 23
- At 5:20 p.m., property from a residence at 51 Dudley Lane was stolen with an access card.
Monday, Jan. 25
- At 5:39 a.m., a bike was stolen outside the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building.
Contact Carolyn Stein at castein ‘at’ stanford.edu.