Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Bike theft, vehicle theft, loitering

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Saturday, Jan. 16

  • At 1:40 p.m., a person was seen loitering near Building 380.

Sunday, Jan. 17

  • At 12:55 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building D of Escondido Village. 
  • At an unknown time, a person obtained money through false pretenses at Hastorf House. 
  • At 12:26 p.m., property was stolen from a vehicle in the Beckman Parking Lot.
  • Around 4:27 p.m., an act of battery occurred at 400 Reservoir Road. 

Monday, Jan. 18

  • Between 2:03 and 2:13 p.m., a person was cited for driving without a license on Lausen Street. 

Tuesday, Jan. 19

  • At 1:10 p.m., annoying phone calls were made to the Denning House.

Friday, Jan. 22

  • At an unknown time, a person tampered with a vehicle near the New Field Conservation Facility. 
  • At an unknown time, there was a residential burglary at Jenkins House.

Saturday, Jan. 23

  • At 5:20 p.m., property from a residence at 51 Dudley Lane was stolen with an access card.

Monday, Jan. 25

  • At 5:39 a.m., a bike was stolen outside the Lokey Stem Cell Research Building. 

