Madison Haley selected 7th overall in 2021 NWSL draft

By Samantha Leventis 2 hours ago

Senior forward Madison Haley was selected seventh in the NWSL 2021 Draft by the Chicago Red Stars. Although Haley never officially registered for the draft, new NWSL rules allow teams to draft these unregistered players and hold their rights until 2022. Haley and fellow Cardinal senior Kiki Pickett — who was picked fourth overall — became the 43rd and 44th Stanford women’s soccer players to enter the domestic league.

During her time on The Farm, the Cardinal amassed a combined record of 69-2-3 and secured two NCAA championships as well as three Pac-12 titles. After starting just 14 of her first 34 games over her first two seasons, Haley started all but one game in 2019. She responded with a breakout year, finishing with 11 goals and 14 assists — both career highs — en route to an NCAA Championship win.

In November 2019, Haley attended a U.S. Women’s National Team training camp alongside Pickett, junior defender Naomi Girma and forward Sophia Smith. Haley also has national team experience, as she played for the U-20 national team.

The Chicago Red Stars finished the 2019 season with a 14-8-2 record and second place overall. The Red Stars also secured second place in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. The key to the team’s success was its defense, ending the season with a total of nine clean sheets — by far the most of any NWSL team. With national team defenders such as Julie Ertz and Tierna Davidson ’20 as well as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Haley will play a large role in balancing out the team. She will also likely work with skilled players such as midfielder Morgan Brian — who was part of the 2019 World Cup Team — to contribute on offensive end.

For now, Haley will remain on The Farm with fellow 2021 draftee Pickett and look to secure another NCAA championship with the Cardinal. After losing senior forward Catarina Macario to Lyon earlier this week and forward Sophia Smith to the Portland Thorns last January, Stanford will rely heavily upon the duo in 2021.

