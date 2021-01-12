We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
Crime & Safety

Tree branch downs power line on Campus Drive

By

Stanford University Department of Public Safety reported a downed power line on Campus Drive near Mayfield Avenue on Monday morning. According to PG&E, a fallen tree branch caused the downed power line which knocked out power for seven customers in the area. 

“Crews removed the hazards, fallen tree branch and downed electric facilities, and brought in new equipment to replace the broken power pole and damaged power line,” wrote PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado in a statement to The Daily. 

According to Tostado, power was restored to those customers early Tuesday morning.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Michael Espinosa '21 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes about other topics for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mesp2021 'at' stanford.edu.