Tree branch downs power line on Campus Drive

By Michael Espinosa on January 12, 2021

Stanford University Department of Public Safety reported a downed power line on Campus Drive near Mayfield Avenue on Monday morning. According to PG&E, a fallen tree branch caused the downed power line which knocked out power for seven customers in the area.

“Crews removed the hazards, fallen tree branch and downed electric facilities, and brought in new equipment to replace the broken power pole and damaged power line,” wrote PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado in a statement to The Daily.

According to Tostado, power was restored to those customers early Tuesday morning.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.