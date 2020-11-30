Another game canceled for Stanford women’s basketball

By Jeremy Rubin on November 30, 2020

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball’s game against the University of San Diego, originally scheduled for Monday at 2:00 p.m. PT, has been canceled.

The decision came after the release of new Santa Clara County COVID-19 restrictions and “consultation with the Pac-12 Conference, Stanford University, University of San Diego and the West Coast Conference,” according to a Stanford Athletics statement.

The county restrictions will last through Dec. 21 and prohibit all contact sports at the professional, collegiate and youth levels. Anyone traveling into the county from more than 150 miles will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

Women’s basketball, following its season-opening rout of Cal Poly, has now had two straight games canceled. The Cardinal were scheduled to take on the University of the Pacific on Nov. 29, but the game was scratched following a positive COVID-19 test within the Pacific women’s basketball program.

The contest against San Diego, which was added to the schedule following the cancellation of the game against Pacific, was set to be the first time the two teams faced off since 1994.

Stanford’s next three games, scheduled for Dec. 4, Dec. 6 and Dec. 11, are all currently home matchups set to take place at Maples Pavilion. It remains to be seen if and where these games will take place.



