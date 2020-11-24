Stanford in the NFL, Week 11: Schultz catches game-winner, all-around performance from Anderson

By Jibriel Taha on November 24, 2020

After tight end Blake Jarwin was lost for the year in Week 1, Dalton Schultz ’18 was thrust into the starting role for the Dallas Cowboys. While Schultz recorded his best game statistically in Week 2, he made his biggest play of the season this week: He caught the game-winning touchdown in a Cowboys 31-28 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2018 fourth-round pick finished the game with four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys moved to 3-7 on the year. They are in a dead heat for the NFC East title with the other three teams in the division. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division with a 3-6-1 record, while the New York Giants, Washington Football Team and Cowboys all sit half a game back at 3-7.

The Eagles fell 22-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as Browns tight end Austin Hooper ’17 logged another solid performance. The 2016 third-round pick recorded three receptions for 33 yards as the Browns moved to 7-3, inching closer to their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Defensively, Henry Anderson ’15 of the New York Jets continued a recent trend of impressive performances. The defensive end tied his season-high with five tackles and recorded half a sack Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Anderson also made a key play on special teams, blocking a punt early in the first quarter. His efforts weren’t enough, however, as the Jets lost 34-28 and will continue the search for their first win of the season next week against the Miami Dolphins.

Josh Mauro ’12 of the Arizona Cardinals was another defensive end with a standout performance on Sunday. The formerly undrafted free agent recorded four tackles in a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals remain in the playoff picture at 6-4.

Elsewhere in the league, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid ’18 registered nine tackles, his highest total since Week 2, as the Texans defeated the New England Patriots 27-20. Additionally, Denver Broncos safety Alijah Holder ’19 recorded his first career tackle in a 20-13 win over the Dolphins.

In other news, two former Cardinal were placed on the COVID-19 list this past week: Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside ’19 and Giants tight end Kaden Smith ’20 did not play on Sunday due to COVID precautions.

Contact Jibriel Taha at jtaha ‘at’ stanford.edu.