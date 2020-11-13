The Daily is an independent nonprofit hit hard by COVID-19.
Support our student journalism today.

Donate
Football

Davis Mills to return after false positive at Autzen

Three others also cleared after false alarm on Saturday

By

Testing protocol errors by the Pac-12 kept senior quarterback Davis Mills, senior wide receiver Connor Wedington and junior defensive end Trey LaBounty out of the season opener against Oregon. All three, and a fourth individual who did not make the trip, will now be eligible to play against Colorado. 

“We apologize to the Stanford football team and its supporters, and especially to the student-athletes who were held out of the game as a result of the testing protocol errors,” the Pac-12 wrote in a statement. “We are working with our game day testing partner to ensure this type of error does not occur in the future.”

According to a Stanford Athletics statement, multiple confirmatory PCR tests have been conducted on the affected person since the initial inconclusive results, and all have been negative. 

Still, that player has been in isolation since receiving the test results and the other three players that were considered high-risk contacts have been in quarantine. On Thursday, head coach David Shaw ’95 indicated that if he received clarification by Friday, all four players would be able to participate in the “Fast Friday” walkthrough in Stanford Stadium and available to play on Saturday. 

Current Santa Clara County protocols for an asymptomatic case consider as a contact anyone who has spent 15 or more cumulative minutes within six feet of the infected individual starting two days before the test. 

“Due to the procedural errors and the subsequent series of negative confirmatory PCR tests, Saturday’s inconclusive tests results have been deemed invalid by team doctors, doctors unaffiliated with Stanford Athletics, and the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee,” read the Stanford Athletics statement.

Despite chaos across the conference, Stanford will have its starting quarterback available on Saturday against Colorado. 

Contact Daniel Martinez-Krams at danielmk ‘at’ stanford.edu.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails

Daniel Martinez-Krams '22 is a staff writer in the sports section. He is a junior Biology major originally from Berkeley, California. His work can also be found at Just Women's Sports, DashSportsTV, and SportsPac12. Contact him at danielmk ‘at’ stanford.edu.