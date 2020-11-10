The Daily is an independent nonprofit hit hard by COVID-19.
Prowling near Cedro Way, 3 bicycle thefts reported, AlertSU says

By

Three bicycle thefts and one incident of prowling that took place between Monday night and Tuesday morning were reported to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS), according to a Tuesday AlertSU notification.

Bicycles were reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Mears Ct., the 800 block of Sonoma Terrace and the 700 block of Mayfield Ave, according to the alert.

The incident of reported prowling, which involved two individuals checking whether vehicle doors were unlocked, was recorded on a surveillance camera on the 800 block of Cedro Way, according to the alert. SUDPS does not know if the crimes are connected and does not have any suspects at this time.

SUDPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

Michael Espinosa '21 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes about other topics for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mesp2021 'at' stanford.edu.