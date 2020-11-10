Prowling near Cedro Way, 3 bicycle thefts reported, AlertSU says

By Michael Espinosa on November 10, 2020

Three bicycle thefts and one incident of prowling that took place between Monday night and Tuesday morning were reported to the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS), according to a Tuesday AlertSU notification.

Bicycles were reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Mears Ct., the 800 block of Sonoma Terrace and the 700 block of Mayfield Ave, according to the alert.

The incident of reported prowling, which involved two individuals checking whether vehicle doors were unlocked, was recorded on a surveillance camera on the 800 block of Cedro Way, according to the alert. SUDPS does not know if the crimes are connected and does not have any suspects at this time.

SUDPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Michael Espinosa at mesp2021 ‘at’ stanford.edu.