Police Blotter: Bike theft, hit and run, vehicle burglary

This report covers a selection of incidents from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Thursday, Nov. 5:
- Between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 6:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 1 of Escondido Village.
- At 3:56 p.m., a person was injured after a hit and run collision on Campus Drive near Junipero Serra Boulevard.
Friday, Nov. 6:
- A vehicle parked on the 1700 block of Stanford Avenue was burglarized.
Saturday, Nov. 7:
- Between 7:45 p.m. and 8:43 p.m., a bike was stolen from the Li Ka Shing Center.
Monday Nov. 9:
- At 12:26 p.m., a driver was cited for driving with a suspended license on Campus Drive near Escondido Road.
