Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Bike theft, grand theft, paint defacing

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, Oct. 27:

  • Between 2 and 5:13 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union.

Wednesday, Oct. 28:

  • Between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., a bike was stolen at Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center. 
  • At 2:20 p.m., bike parts were stolen from outside of Miller House.

Thursday, Oct. 29:

  • Between 6:30 p.m on Oct. 28 and 8 a.m., grand theft occurred at Bud Klein Varsity Clubhouse.
  • Between 12 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 5:45 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building 68 of Escondido Village on Olmsted Road.
  • At 1:44 p.m., a grand theft by fraudulent means occurred at Building 1 of Escondido Village Graduate Residence.

Friday, Oct. 30:

  • Between 12 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 12:20 p.m., a bike was stolen from Jing Lyman Commons on Campus Drive.
  • At 8:03 p.m., an unauthorized entry of posted land took place at Avery Aquatic Center.

Saturday, Oct. 31:

  • Between 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 10 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 3 of Lyman Graduate Residences.

Sunday, Nov. 1:

  • At 12:30 p.m., a paint defacing occurred at Studio 5 of Escondido Village on Olmsted Road.
  • Between 8:50 and 10 a.m., a bike was stolen from Stern Dining Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 3:

  • Between 1:50 and 1:54 p.m., a burglary took place at Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemical Engineering.
  • At an unspecified time, an institutional burglary took place at an unknown location.

