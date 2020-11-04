Police Blotter: Bike theft, grand theft, paint defacing

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Tuesday, Oct. 27:
- Between 2 and 5:13 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union.
Wednesday, Oct. 28:
- Between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., a bike was stolen at Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center.
- At 2:20 p.m., bike parts were stolen from outside of Miller House.
Thursday, Oct. 29:
- Between 6:30 p.m on Oct. 28 and 8 a.m., grand theft occurred at Bud Klein Varsity Clubhouse.
- Between 12 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 5:45 p.m., a bike was stolen from Building 68 of Escondido Village on Olmsted Road.
- At 1:44 p.m., a grand theft by fraudulent means occurred at Building 1 of Escondido Village Graduate Residence.
Friday, Oct. 30:
- Between 12 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 12:20 p.m., a bike was stolen from Jing Lyman Commons on Campus Drive.
- At 8:03 p.m., an unauthorized entry of posted land took place at Avery Aquatic Center.
Saturday, Oct. 31:
- Between 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 10 a.m., a bike was stolen from Building 3 of Lyman Graduate Residences.
Sunday, Nov. 1:
- At 12:30 p.m., a paint defacing occurred at Studio 5 of Escondido Village on Olmsted Road.
- Between 8:50 and 10 a.m., a bike was stolen from Stern Dining Hall.
Tuesday, Nov. 3:
- Between 1:50 and 1:54 p.m., a burglary took place at Shriram Center for Bioengineering and Chemical Engineering.
- At an unspecified time, an institutional burglary took place at an unknown location.
