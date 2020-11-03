Stanford in the NFL, Week 8: Sunday’s impact performances, McCaffrey nears return

By Jibriel Taha 4 hours ago

With tight ends Zach Ertz ’13 and Austin Hooper ’17 out with injuries, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz ’18 has become the centerpiece of the Stanford tight end corps on Sundays.

Given a chance to shine on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, he took full advantage of the opportunity, finishing second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He caught six passes for 53 yards as Dallas lost 23-9. The Cowboys fell to 2-6 on the season.

A slew of injuries hampered many former Cardinal on the offensive side of the ball, but that could change soon as running back Christian McCaffrey could return this week. His Carolina Panthers face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told Panthers.com that he is “real hopeful” McCaffrey will be ready to go.

In other news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and five-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro ’12 surged to 7-0 this Sunday after knocking off quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a tight 28-24 victory. Baltimore had more than twice as many total yards as Pittsburgh in the AFC North showdown, but the second-ranked Steelers defense forced four turnovers from Jackson, flipping the scoreline in their favor.

On the defensive side of the ball, New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson ’15 recorded a season-high five tackles. His Jets fell 35-9 to the Chiefs behind five touchdown passes from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips ’18 of the Buffalo Bills notched two tackles in a 24-21 victory over the New England Patriots, a game that Buffalo clinched on a fumble by Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, deep in Buffalo territory with 37 seconds remaining.

Linebackers Bobby Okereke ’18 and Blake Martinez ’16 continued to add to their impressive seasons this week. Okereke recorded seven tackles for the Indianapolis Colts in a 41-21 road victory against the Detroit Lions. Martinez registered nine tackles and a forced fumble on “Monday Night Football,” but his New York Giants came up just short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing 25-23. The Giants could not convert a two-point conversion with under 30 seconds left and fell to 1-7 on the season.

