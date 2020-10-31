A Stanford Athletics Halloween

Satire by Cybele Zhang and Jeremy Rubin
Need a last minute Halloween costume for your socially distanced gatherings? Miss Stanford Athletics? Here’s the best of both worlds. Of course you could go for the standard athlete look: Nike head to toe (preferably in Cardinal, black, or white), athlete backpacks, bonus points for a Sondors. But if you’re looking for something more niche, we’ve got you covered too.
KJ Costello
Take your old Stanford jersey and cover that “S” logo with “Mississippi State.” Ditto for “Pac-12” with “SEC.” Just don’t forget the bench to sit on when you throw four picks versus Kentucky.
Andrew Luck
All you need is a stack of books. Colts jersey optional.
David Shaw
Katie Ledecky
Grab a glass of chocolate milk and a snorkel. Add five Olympic gold medals to complete the look.
Ty Terry
All you need are a few pieces of Tyrell Terry merch. Our favorite is the karate headband. Bonus points if you grow two inches and put on 19 pounds.
KZ Okpala
This one’s another low-budget idea. All you need is a pair of Miami Heat sweatpants and a long-sleeve tee. For best results, you can make it a group costume with Costello and share the same bench — sitting six feet apart, of course.
Chase Garbers
The Axe.
Contact Cybele Zhang at cybelez ‘at’ stanford.edu and Jeremy Rubin at jjmrubin ‘at’ stanford.edu.