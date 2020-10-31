A Stanford Athletics Halloween

Satire by Cybele Zhang and Jeremy Rubin 4 hours ago

Need a last minute Halloween costume for your socially distanced gatherings? Miss Stanford Athletics? Here’s the best of both worlds. Of course you could go for the standard athlete look: Nike head to toe (preferably in Cardinal, black, or white), athlete backpacks, bonus points for a Sondors. But if you’re looking for something more niche, we’ve got you covered too.

KJ Costello

Take your old Stanford jersey and cover that “S” logo with “Mississippi State.” Ditto for “Pac-12” with “SEC.” Just don’t forget the bench to sit on when you throw four picks versus Kentucky.

Photo: ROB ERICSON/isiphotos.com, Graphic: CYBELE ZHANG/The Stanford Daily

Andrew Luck

All you need is a stack of books. Colts jersey optional.

Check out the #ALBookClub September selections. Who’s reading with me this month? pic.twitter.com/d1GRc9Xb7g — AL Book Club (@ALBookClub) September 2, 2020

David Shaw

Katie Ledecky

Grab a glass of chocolate milk and a snorkel. Add five Olympic gold medals to complete the look.

Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)

What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad pic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020

Ty Terry

All you need are a few pieces of Tyrell Terry merch. Our favorite is the karate headband. Bonus points if you grow two inches and put on 19 pounds.

KZ Okpala

This one’s another low-budget idea. All you need is a pair of Miami Heat sweatpants and a long-sleeve tee. For best results, you can make it a group costume with Costello and share the same bench — sitting six feet apart, of course.

Photo: CASEY VALENTINE/isiphotos.com, Graphic: CYBELE ZHANG/The Stanford Daily

Chase Garbers

The Axe.

Photo: JOHN TODD/isiphotos.com, Graphic: JEREMY RUBIN/The Stanford Daily

